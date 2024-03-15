Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Bought by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $28,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,212,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 916,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $754,422,000 after buying an additional 30,050 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,887,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 89.7% in the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.01, for a total value of $1,417,936.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,407,250.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $954.22, for a total value of $95,422.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,382 shares in the company, valued at $17,540,472.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.01, for a total value of $1,417,936.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,407,250.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,123 shares of company stock valued at $12,948,539 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

REGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,045.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $950.35.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

REGN stock opened at $959.04 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $684.80 and a 12-month high of $998.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $950.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $870.67. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $105.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.73 by $1.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 30.14%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.5 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

