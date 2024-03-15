Recursion Pharmaceuticals Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 8,105 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 90% compared to the typical volume of 4,266 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RXRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Get Recursion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Recursion Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 48,272 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total value of $445,067.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 774,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,142,761.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, Director Blake Borgeson sold 20,054 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total transaction of $213,174.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,364,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,284,337.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 48,272 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total value of $445,067.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 774,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,142,761.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 345,107 shares of company stock valued at $3,767,625 in the last three months. Insiders own 19.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 966.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 116.4% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 57.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.6 %

NASDAQ:RXRX traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,447,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,196,700. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.91. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.54 and a 52-week high of $16.75.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.