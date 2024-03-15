Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Trading 5.5% Higher

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 5.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.28 and last traded at $11.12. 1,165,013 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 7,137,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.54.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.7 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.91.

In related news, insider Shafique Virani sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total transaction of $196,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 136,748 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,655.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Michael Secora sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $275,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,204,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,282,094.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shafique Virani sold 18,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total transaction of $196,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,655.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 345,107 shares of company stock worth $3,767,625 over the last quarter. 19.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RXRX. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 200.4% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 20,654,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,651,000 after purchasing an additional 13,777,689 shares during the period. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC bought a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $128,041,000. Nvidia Corp bought a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $75,985,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 134.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,689,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,775,000 after acquiring an additional 6,129,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 161.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,203,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,749,000 after acquiring an additional 5,680,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

