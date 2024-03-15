Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4,859.00

Posted by on Mar 15th, 2024

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RKT)'s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4,859 ($62.25) and last traded at GBX 4,862 ($62.29), with a volume of 1679266 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5,252 ($67.29).

Reckitt Benckiser Group Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5,552.24 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 5,588.65. The firm has a market cap of £34.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,313.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.80, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of GBX 115.90 ($1.48) per share. This represents a yield of 1.99%. This is a boost from Reckitt Benckiser Group’s previous dividend of $76.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8,502.20%.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products worldwide. It offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; germ protection products; condoms; heartburn and indigestion solutions; joints health products; chest congestion, cough, and sinus remedies; vaginal care routine products; sore throat medications; and hair removal products under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, Nurofen, Mucinex, Queen V, Strepsils, and Veet brands.

