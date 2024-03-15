Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Bought by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Realty Income by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 1.4% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 13,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 48,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 4,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on O. Wolfe Research raised shares of Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Realty Income from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.96.

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $51.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.28 and a 200-day moving average of $53.55. The company has a market cap of $44.50 billion, a PE ratio of 41.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.92. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $45.03 and a 1-year high of $64.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a mar 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.257 per share. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous mar 24 dividend of $0.26. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 244.45%.

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $199,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,418.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

