Rathbones Group (LON:RAT) Price Target Lowered to GBX 1,520 at Barclays

Rathbones Group (LON:RAT – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Barclays from GBX 1,650 ($21.14) to GBX 1,520 ($19.47) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Rathbones Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

Rathbones Group Cuts Dividend

Rathbones Group stock opened at GBX 1,496 ($19.17) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,052.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -26.52 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,610.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,639.25. Rathbones Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,436 ($18.40) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,050 ($26.27). The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.42.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 24 ($0.31) per share. This represents a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. Rathbones Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11,917.81%.

Rathbones Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom, Jersey, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds.

