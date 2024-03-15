RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.89.

Several brokerages recently commented on RAPT. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of RAPT Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. SVB Leerink lowered shares of RAPT Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $35.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of RAPT Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.

In other news, insider William Ho sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total value of $54,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,633.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RAPT. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 2.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 39,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 46.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 287,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,377,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 62,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

RAPT stock opened at $8.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.56. RAPT Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.86 and a 12 month high of $27.35.

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases in the United States. Its lead inflammation drug candidate is RPT193, a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

