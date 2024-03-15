Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 302,056 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the previous session’s volume of 637,598 shares.The stock last traded at $6.26 and had previously closed at $6.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $592.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.30 and a beta of 2.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.72.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $90.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.04 million. Ranpak had a negative return on equity of 4.59% and a negative net margin of 8.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Ranpak by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Ranpak by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Ranpak by 202.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Ranpak during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ranpak in the second quarter worth about $51,000. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides product protection solutions and end-of-line automation solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers protective packaging solutions, such as void-fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects under the FillPak brand; cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads under the PadPak brand; and wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects under the WrapPak, Geami, and ReadyRoll brands, as well as cold chain products, which are used to provide insulation for goods.

