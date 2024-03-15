Radius Recycling (NASDAQ:RDUS) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Shares of Radius Recycling, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Free Report) fell 3.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $18.47 and last traded at $18.49. 68,623 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 169,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.14.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Radius Recycling from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

The company has a market cap of $512.38 million, a P/E ratio of -19.46 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.20 and its 200-day moving average is $26.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Radius Recycling (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.07. Radius Recycling had a negative net margin of 0.88% and a positive return on equity of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $672.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. Radius Recycling’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Radius Recycling, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. Radius Recycling’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -79.79%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Radius Recycling by 357.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Radius Recycling by 123.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Recycling during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Recycling during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Recycling during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

Radius Recycling, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

