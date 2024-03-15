Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Shares Gap Down to $5.07

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.07, but opened at $4.91. Qurate Retail shares last traded at $5.21, with a volume of 2,069 shares changing hands.

Qurate Retail Trading Up 2.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.61, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.78 and a 200-day moving average of $6.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -13.70 and a beta of 1.34.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qurate Retail

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail during the third quarter worth about $39,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail during the second quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Qurate Retail by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. 2.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.