Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) EVP Sells $142,567.95 in Stock

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) EVP Donald Wayne sold 595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.61, for a total transaction of $142,567.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,052,597.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Donald Wayne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 4th, Donald Wayne sold 8,842 shares of Quanta Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.27, for a total transaction of $2,142,151.34.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

NYSE:PWR opened at $242.44 on Friday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.70 and a 12-month high of $245.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $215.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.34 billion, a PE ratio of 48.39 and a beta of 1.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.46%. Quanta Services’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PWR shares. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $227.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.54.

Institutional Trading of Quanta Services

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 75.6% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in Quanta Services by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

