Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD) Cut by Analyst

Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital dropped their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Applied Digital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 11th. Roth Capital analyst D. Aftahi now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Applied Digital’s current full-year earnings is ($0.32) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Applied Digital’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Applied Digital in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

Shares of APLD stock opened at $4.23 on Wednesday. Applied Digital has a twelve month low of $1.87 and a twelve month high of $11.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $516.23 million, a P/E ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 4.14.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $42.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.78 million. Applied Digital had a negative return on equity of 31.26% and a negative net margin of 28.94%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of APLD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Digital by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,628,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,457,000 after purchasing an additional 293,046 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Applied Digital by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 25,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,825 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied Digital by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 40,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 6,326 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Applied Digital by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 5,335 shares in the last quarter. 53.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Virginia Moore sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total transaction of $142,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 148,630 shares in the company, valued at $704,506.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 23.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

