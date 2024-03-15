Q3 2025 EPS Estimates for 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Lowered by Analyst

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Free Report) – Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for 3D Systems in a research note issued on Monday, March 11th. Zacks Research analyst A. Bhagat now expects that the 3D printing company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.05. The consensus estimate for 3D Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($0.27) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for 3D Systems’ FY2026 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on 3D Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, March 3rd.

Shares of DDD stock opened at $4.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $600.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. 3D Systems has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $11.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in 3D Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in 3D Systems by 1,585.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in 3D Systems by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,474 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in 3D Systems by 5,994.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,754 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 471.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,837 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

