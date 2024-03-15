Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) EVP Sells $87,775.20 in Stock

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) EVP Jonathan Price sold 1,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $87,775.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 151,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,583,687.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Monday, March 4th, Jonathan Price sold 5,360 shares of Q2 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $246,613.60.

Shares of Q2 stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $48.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,853. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.64 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.32. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.21 and a 52 week high of $50.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Q2 ( NYSE:QTWO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 6.75% and a negative net margin of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $162.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.31 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of QTWO. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Q2 by 156.5% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Q2 by 2,582.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Q2 by 370.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its holdings in shares of Q2 by 193.7% in the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Q2 during the first quarter valued at about $49,000.

A number of research firms have recently commented on QTWO. DA Davidson raised their target price on Q2 from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Q2 from $39.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Q2 from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Q2 from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Q2 from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Q2 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.73.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

