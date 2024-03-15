Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) COO John E. Breeden Sells 2,382 Shares

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) COO John E. Breeden sold 2,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $119,338.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 158,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,964,898. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

QTWO traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.48. The stock had a trading volume of 187,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,853. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -42.64 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $21.21 and a one year high of $50.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.21 and a 200-day moving average of $38.32.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 6.75% and a negative net margin of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $162.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.31 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Q2 from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Q2 from $39.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Q2 from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Q2 from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Q2 from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Q2 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.73.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QTWO. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Q2 during the first quarter valued at about $774,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 54.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 10,226 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 3.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 25.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 39.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 228,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,109,000 after purchasing an additional 65,252 shares during the period.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

