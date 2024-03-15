Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) CEO Sells $282,564.00 in Stock

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 5,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $282,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,998 shares in the company, valued at $20,841,499.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE QTWO traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,853. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.64 and a beta of 1.48. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $21.21 and a one year high of $50.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. Q2 had a negative net margin of 10.47% and a negative return on equity of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $162.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.31 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Q2 by 156.5% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Q2 by 2,582.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Q2 by 370.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its position in shares of Q2 by 193.7% during the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Q2 in the first quarter valued at about $49,000.

QTWO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Q2 from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Q2 from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Q2 from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Q2 from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Q2 from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Q2 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.73.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

