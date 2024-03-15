Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Sealed Air Co. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:SEE)

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sealed Air in a report released on Tuesday, March 12th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.54 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.63. The consensus estimate for Sealed Air’s current full-year earnings is $2.87 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Sealed Air’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.78 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.10 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.26 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SEE. Wolfe Research began coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Sealed Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Sealed Air from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Sealed Air from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.73.

Shares of Sealed Air stock opened at $35.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.21. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.24. Sealed Air has a fifty-two week low of $28.50 and a fifty-two week high of $48.44.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.26. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 107.48% and a net margin of 6.22%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEE. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 2,549.6% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,340,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,720,000 after buying an additional 5,138,700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,679,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,133,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965,808 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,410,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,238,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,132,000 after buying an additional 2,159,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sealed Air in the 4th quarter valued at $73,895,000. 89.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and NewZealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

