Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) Issued By Atb Cap Markets

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT – Free Report) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets raised their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Total Energy Services in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, March 10th. Atb Cap Markets analyst T. Monachello now expects that the company will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.02. The consensus estimate for Total Energy Services’ current full-year earnings is $1.52 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Total Energy Services’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C($0.54). The business had revenue of C$213.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$218.00 million. Total Energy Services had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 7.90%.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TOT. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Total Energy Services from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Total Energy Services from C$16.75 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday.

Total Energy Services Price Performance

TOT stock opened at C$10.28 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.26 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.82. The company has a market capitalization of C$410.99 million, a P/E ratio of 6.95, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.07. Total Energy Services has a 52-week low of C$7.36 and a 52-week high of C$10.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Total Energy Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Total Energy Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Total Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kenneth Brandon Mullen bought 8,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$9.95 per share, with a total value of C$87,361.00. 7.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Total Energy Services

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

