Puyi (NASDAQ:PUYI) Shares Gap Up to $6.69

Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.69, but opened at $7.10. Puyi shares last traded at $8.59, with a volume of 8,584 shares.

Puyi Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Puyi

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Puyi stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Puyi Company Profile

Puyi Inc provides third-party wealth management services in China. The company distributes publicly raised fund and privately raised securities investment fund products through online and offline. It also offers insurance consulting, trust consulting, asset management, wealth management, and other ancillary services.

