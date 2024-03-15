Pure Financial Advisors LLC Sells 4,489 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,489 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $4,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 70.8% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.93. 1,648,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,463,984. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $49.47 and a 52-week high of $58.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.25. The company has a market cap of $37.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

