Pure Financial Advisors LLC Sells 33,893 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,893 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $13,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 145.5% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 3,906 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 52,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,570,000 after buying an additional 13,829 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $241,000. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of AGG traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.16. 3,772,067 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,959,270. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.58 and a 52 week high of $100.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.29.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

