Pure Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,620 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. StrongBox Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 64,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,305,000 after buying an additional 7,682 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 58,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,770,000 after acquiring an additional 16,737 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Wealthcare LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 145.5% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Wealthcare LLC now owns 51,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,263,000 after acquiring an additional 30,800 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,071,000. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 374.7% during the 4th quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 11,098 shares during the period. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:SHY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.52. 1,742,448 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,970,261. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.55 and a twelve month high of $82.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.45.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.2405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.