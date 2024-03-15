Pure Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,143 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,239 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF were worth $5,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EWX. Waddell & Associates LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 562,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,083,000 after purchasing an additional 10,686 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 521,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,431,000 after purchasing an additional 25,242 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,674,000. Affinity Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 320,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,155,000 after purchasing an additional 9,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 305,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,314,000 after purchasing an additional 139,539 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.73. The company had a trading volume of 37,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,038. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 12-month low of $48.80 and a 12-month high of $57.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.29 and its 200-day moving average is $54.60. The company has a market capitalization of $824.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.79.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

