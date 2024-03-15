Pure Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 737 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $3.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $330.20. The company had a trading volume of 600,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,027. The company has a market capitalization of $84.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $228.25 and a 12-month high of $337.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $320.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $295.34.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.