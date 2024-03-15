Pure Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 133,486 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 678,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,486 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises about 0.8% of Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Pure Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $23,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $380,348,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 981.8% during the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,577,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,976,000 after acquiring an additional 7,784,225 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 59,844.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,624,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,662,000 after acquiring an additional 5,615,223 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 120.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,001,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,901,000 after acquiring an additional 4,918,949 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 20,353.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,109,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,428,000 after acquiring an additional 4,089,173 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.36. 2,839,612 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,305,326. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $29.39 and a 52 week high of $35.80.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

