Pure Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $7.90 Million Investment in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DCOR)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DCOR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 147,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,900,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF in the third quarter worth $6,545,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $2,505,000. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $300,000. Finally, WPWealth LLP purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $207,000.

Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

DCOR stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.00. 124,986 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,834. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.07. Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF has a 52-week low of $45.61 and a 52-week high of $57.71.

