Pure Financial Advisors LLC Has $9.95 Million Holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,641 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.43% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $9,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CMF. Apella Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 7,414 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 23,202.9% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 434,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,846,000 after purchasing an additional 432,967 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $487,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 200,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,018,000 after purchasing an additional 7,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares California Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.72. 136,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,874. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.70 and a 200 day moving average of $56.52. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $53.92 and a 1-year high of $58.09.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

