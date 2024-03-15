Pure Financial Advisors LLC Has $5.17 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,767 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Arden Trust Co lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 76,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,734,000 after buying an additional 7,187 shares during the period. Finally, Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $184.16. 250,577 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 613,398. The business’s fifty day moving average is $179.17 and its 200 day moving average is $169.42. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $147.94 and a fifty-two week high of $187.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

