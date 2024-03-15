Pure Financial Advisors LLC Has $4.63 Million Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,008 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,211 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Mendel Money Management lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 935 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 304 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 750 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $710.00 to $755.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $612.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $663.29.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

COST traded down $4.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $727.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,808,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,230,061. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $476.75 and a 12 month high of $787.08. The stock has a market cap of $322.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $713.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $630.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.09. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The business had revenue of $58.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.68%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total transaction of $756,393.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,529,103. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total value of $756,393.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,529,103. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Yoram Rubanenko sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.33, for a total transaction of $1,700,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,020,750.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,694 shares of company stock valued at $11,493,172. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.