Pure Financial Advisors LLC Has $3.90 Million Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,825 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 26,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,795,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 125,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,900,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Copperleaf Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $297,000. Finally, Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,196,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

MUB traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,523,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,744,967. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.83. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.78 and a 12 month high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.