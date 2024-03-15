Pure Financial Advisors LLC Has $3.49 Million Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $3,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VXF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 214,250.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,490,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,449,495,000 after acquiring an additional 33,474,478 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,159,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,822,000 after buying an additional 115,989 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,094,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,700,000 after buying an additional 20,308 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,852,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,703,000 after buying an additional 57,498 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,675,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,172,000 after buying an additional 27,994 shares during the period.

Shares of VXF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $169.12. 178,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,766. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.02 and a fifty-two week high of $174.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $165.11 and a 200-day moving average of $153.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

