Pure Financial Advisors LLC Has $29.01 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,348 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 1.0% of Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $29,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% during the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 106.7% during the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $253.91. 2,606,837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,310,115. The business’s 50-day moving average is $245.95 and its 200-day moving average is $229.97. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $192.80 and a twelve month high of $257.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

