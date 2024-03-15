Pure Financial Advisors LLC Has $21.75 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 623,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,019 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.56% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $21,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHC. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 292.8% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHC traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.16. The stock had a trading volume of 320,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,758. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.18 and its 200 day moving average is $33.26. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $29.89 and a 52 week high of $35.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

