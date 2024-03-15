Pure Financial Advisors LLC Has $16.23 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,908 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $16,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,307,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,242,000 after purchasing an additional 511,077 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 480,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,358,000 after purchasing an additional 89,648 shares during the period. Finally, Ardent Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $906,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

BATS QUAL traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $163.01. 17,780,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.15.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.