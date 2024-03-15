Pure Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,599 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Pure Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $31,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 126,359.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900,866,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,931,025,000 after acquiring an additional 900,154,588 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,519,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,232,710,000 after purchasing an additional 45,868 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,982,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,480,000 after purchasing an additional 319,165 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,983,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,051,000 after purchasing an additional 90,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,414,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,488,000 after purchasing an additional 23,918 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance
VV stock traded down $1.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $234.93. 249,238 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,987. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.53. The company has a market cap of $32.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $176.55 and a 1 year high of $237.96.
Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile
Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.
