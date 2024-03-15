Pure Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 776,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,111 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF makes up 1.3% of Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Pure Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF worth $38,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 879,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,396,000 after acquiring an additional 23,525 shares during the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 44,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 17,179 shares during the last quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,426,000 after acquiring an additional 12,716 shares during the last quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc now owns 338,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,621,000 after acquiring an additional 21,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 1,909,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,604,000 after purchasing an additional 112,413 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,687,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,912,224. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.81 and its 200 day moving average is $48.68. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.30 and a 1-year high of $51.04.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.0851 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.