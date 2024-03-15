Pure Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,354,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,332 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Pure Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $55,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VWO. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 345.9% in the third quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Shares of VWO stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.64. 5,020,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,407,057. The firm has a market cap of $74.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.14. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.46 and a fifty-two week high of $43.10.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

