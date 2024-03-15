Pure Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 19.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,018,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,416,007,000 after acquiring an additional 11,344,416 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 127,360.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,012,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,724,000 after buying an additional 40,980,634 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,496,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,964,000 after buying an additional 1,742,080 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,966,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,096,000 after buying an additional 441,023 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,508,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,940,000 after buying an additional 1,498,184 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB remained flat at $50.61 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,908,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,104,758. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.14 and a 52 week high of $51.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.67.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.1283 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

