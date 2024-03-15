Pure Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 15,085 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,507,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,085 shares during the quarter. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises about 2.9% of Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Pure Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.23% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $85,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. increased its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 12,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 14.1% in the third quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AVEM stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,667. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.95 and a 200-day moving average of $54.62. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $50.09 and a 52 week high of $58.54.

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

