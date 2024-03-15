PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Shares Gap Down to $23.58

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $23.58, but opened at $22.97. PubMatic shares last traded at $22.82, with a volume of 119,669 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PUBM shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on PubMatic from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet upgraded PubMatic from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PubMatic from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on PubMatic from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.20.

PubMatic Trading Down 5.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 157.21 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.11.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $84.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.19 million. PubMatic had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 3.29%. PubMatic’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Paulina Klimenko sold 2,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $35,411.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 2,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $41,106.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,160.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paulina Klimenko sold 2,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $35,411.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 171,153 shares of company stock valued at $3,312,918 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in PubMatic by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,319,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,840,000 after purchasing an additional 29,696 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in PubMatic by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,311,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,529,000 after purchasing an additional 546,233 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in PubMatic by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,555,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,366,000 after buying an additional 228,190 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in PubMatic by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,181,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,860,000 after buying an additional 87,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in PubMatic by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 902,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,504,000 after buying an additional 11,564 shares in the last quarter. 39.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides custom management tools and performance optimization insights; Openwrap OTT, a prebid-powered unified bidding solution; and Openwrap SDK, an enterprise-grade management tools and analytics.

