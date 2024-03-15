Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Decreases Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 261,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,768 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Aflac were worth $20,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Aflac by 471.4% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Aflac

In related news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 30,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total transaction of $2,436,695.63. Following the sale, the director now owns 86,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,879,451.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Aflac news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total value of $239,190.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,592 shares in the company, valued at $445,850.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 30,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total value of $2,436,695.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,879,451.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aflac Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE AFL opened at $83.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $48.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.91. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $60.20 and a one year high of $86.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.10.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.22). Aflac had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on AFL. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Aflac from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.36.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Further Reading

