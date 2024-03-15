Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) CFO Buys $27,200.00 in Stock

Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Free Report) CFO Dask Kristin Lea Van bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.44 per share, for a total transaction of $27,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Prospect Capital Stock Down 1.3 %

PSEC opened at $5.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Prospect Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $5.03 and a 52 week high of $7.04.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Prospect Capital had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a positive return on equity of 13.48%. The firm had revenue of $210.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.14 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -359.98%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Prospect Capital from $5.50 to $5.75 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSEC. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Prospect Capital by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Prospect Capital by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Prospect Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

