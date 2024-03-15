ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS) Short Interest Update

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decline of 35.2% from the February 14th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology by 22.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology in the first quarter worth approximately $367,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology by 53.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology by 234.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 24,501 shares in the last quarter.
ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of BIS stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.25. 472 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,936. ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $16.37 and a 12 month high of $26.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.58.
ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology Increases Dividend
ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology Company Profile
ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks investment results for a single day only, not for longer periods. The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from twice (200%) the return of the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (the Index) for that period.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Flutter Receives Major Upgrades: Investor Interest Skyrockets
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Unlock the Potential: Smart Strategies to Invest in Cybersecurity
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.