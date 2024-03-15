ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS) Short Interest Update

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decline of 35.2% from the February 14th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology by 22.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology in the first quarter worth approximately $367,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology by 53.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology by 234.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 24,501 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BIS stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.25. 472 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,936. ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $16.37 and a 12 month high of $26.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.58.

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology Increases Dividend

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.176 dividend. This is an increase from ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks investment results for a single day only, not for longer periods. The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from twice (200%) the return of the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (the Index) for that period.

