ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Trading Down 2.7%

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $57.89 and last traded at $58.31. 13,829,042 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 75,062,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.95.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Stock Down 3.9 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.58.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.223 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This is a boost from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro QQQ

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMC Chicago LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 1,635.6% during the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 9,191,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $466,021,000 after buying an additional 8,662,153 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,630,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 155,339.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,977,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,918 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 1,429,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,923,000 after purchasing an additional 19,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 406.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,349,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,994 shares in the last quarter.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

