ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD) Stock Price Down 4.3%

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $96.61 and last traded at $97.65. 120,137 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 369,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.03.

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors Trading Down 2.3 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarity Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at $4,089,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at $3,274,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth $702,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 11,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth $278,000.

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Semiconductor Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

Further Reading

