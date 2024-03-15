ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Shares Gap Up to $29.72

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.72, but opened at $30.61. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil shares last traded at $30.75, with a volume of 421,657 shares.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Stock Up 2.0 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 3rd quarter worth about $146,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 2,060.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,562 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WT Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000.

About ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

Featured Stories

