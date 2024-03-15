ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Shares Gap Down to $7.41

Shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.41, but opened at $7.20. ProPetro shares last traded at $7.46, with a volume of 156,585 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PUMP shares. TheStreet cut ProPetro from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Benchmark downgraded shares of ProPetro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th.

ProPetro Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $830.11 million, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 2.13.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $347.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.50 million. ProPetro had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 5.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProPetro

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProPetro in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of ProPetro by 40.6% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of ProPetro by 119.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of ProPetro by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in ProPetro in the 1st quarter worth $108,000. 78.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ProPetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp., an integrated oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

