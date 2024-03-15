ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC) Shares Gap Down to $7.93

Shares of ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.93, but opened at $7.26. ProFrac shares last traded at $7.73, with a volume of 213,819 shares trading hands.

ProFrac Trading Up 5.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.57 and its 200 day moving average is $8.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProFrac

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ProFrac during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in ProFrac in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of ProFrac during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of ProFrac by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProFrac during the 1st quarter valued at $90,000.

About ProFrac

ProFrac Holding Corp., an integrated energy services company, provides stimulation services, proppants production, and other complementary products and services to oil and gas companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production.

