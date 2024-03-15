Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Insider Sells $58,455.54 in Stock

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) insider Nicholas Adam Jendusa sold 234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.81, for a total value of $58,455.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $24,981. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Primerica Price Performance

Primerica stock opened at $245.52 on Friday. Primerica, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.68 and a 12 month high of $254.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.06.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by ($0.02). Primerica had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 20.37%. The firm had revenue of $726.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 17.75 EPS for the current year.

Primerica Increases Dividend

Primerica declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 16th that permits the company to buyback $425.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a positive change from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. Primerica’s payout ratio is 18.89%.

Institutional Trading of Primerica

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Primerica by 117.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after buying an additional 10,020 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Primerica by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 112,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,163,000 after buying an additional 5,326 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Primerica by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 290,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Finally, O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica in the fourth quarter valued at about $153,000. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on PRI shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Primerica from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial raised their price target on Primerica from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Raymond James lowered shares of Primerica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Primerica from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Primerica has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.20.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

