PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG) Major Shareholder Rothschild Robert De Sells 18,000 Shares of Stock

PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG – Get Free Report) major shareholder Rothschild Robert De sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $1,656,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 295,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,187,656. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

PrimeEnergy Resources Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of PNRG stock traded down $1.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,613. PrimeEnergy Resources Co. has a one year low of $80.50 and a one year high of $120.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.65. The company has a market cap of $176.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PrimeEnergy Resources

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in PrimeEnergy Resources by 1,114.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,539 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 22,519 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 126.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,847 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 7,175 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in PrimeEnergy Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $626,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in PrimeEnergy Resources by 50.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,155 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in PrimeEnergy Resources by 338.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,570 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 5,070 shares during the last quarter. 9.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PrimeEnergy Resources Company Profile

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and producing oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It also acquires producing oil and gas properties through joint ventures with industry partners; and provides contract services to third parties, including well-servicing support, site-preparation, and construction services for oil and gas drilling and reworking operations.

